Halloween Update V1.1 - Scream Fest

Hello everyone!

Even though Gehinnom was released earlier this month, with regular hotfixes and updates, Gehinnom is still celebrating with ANOTHER update, the biggest one yet, to celebrate Scream Fest!

The two most requested features have been added, and it's only the beginning. More updates will come soon, so make sure to join the Discord to stay updated on what's to come!

[Features]

Souls for PvP: As the demon player, you can find random souls around the map to increase your spawn meter.

Revive player station (Cost 50 points of your max HP, only in PvE mode)

New fireplace scare

New pumpkin scare

[Animations]

Added crowbar removing planks animation

Added shovel digging graves animation

Fixed running animation with a flashlight

[Bugs]

Fixed a visual bug in PvP where your spawn meter seems full but it's not

Fixed ghost players not seeing the Wendigo banished cutscene when the game ends

Fixed light from other players' flashlights going through walls

Fixed a rare bug that caused the main menu screen to be blurred

Fixed a sync issue with the Wendigo's position

Fixed a sound range issue with the memory game quest

Fixed a sound range issue with all jumpscares

Fixed an issue that caused duplicated sound effects when a player is hit by the Wendigo

[Extra]