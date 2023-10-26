Halloween Update V1.1 - Scream Fest

Hello everyone!
Even though Gehinnom was released earlier this month, with regular hotfixes and updates, Gehinnom is still celebrating with ANOTHER update, the biggest one yet, to celebrate Scream Fest!
The two most requested features have been added, and it's only the beginning. More updates will come soon, so make sure to join the Discord to stay updated on what's to come!
[Features]
- Souls for PvP: As the demon player, you can find random souls around the map to increase your spawn meter.
- Revive player station (Cost 50 points of your max HP, only in PvE mode)
- New fireplace scare
- New pumpkin scare
[Animations]
- Added crowbar removing planks animation
- Added shovel digging graves animation
- Fixed running animation with a flashlight
[Bugs]
- Fixed a visual bug in PvP where your spawn meter seems full but it's not
- Fixed ghost players not seeing the Wendigo banished cutscene when the game ends
- Fixed light from other players' flashlights going through walls
- Fixed a rare bug that caused the main menu screen to be blurred
- Fixed a sync issue with the Wendigo's position
- Fixed a sound range issue with the memory game quest
- Fixed a sound range issue with all jumpscares
- Fixed an issue that caused duplicated sound effects when a player is hit by the Wendigo
[Extra]
- Halloween decorations
- Wendigo is now wearing a pumpkin
- Spawn zone new design
Changed files in this update