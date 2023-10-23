V5-3735 changelog
Restore alchemy state. Bug that the value of the five elements of herbs cannot be reset
Fixed a bug where [Quickwheel Q] could not use items normally in some cases
Increase the status display of whether the server is in a maintenance state
Adjust the system to short press C for normal scanning. In combat, press and hold C and look at the alignment area
Adjust when changing the magic instrument. Automatically equip the position of the spell skill with shortcut key left mouse button
Adjust monster drops not in dropping chests. Drop the actual item instead. The character walks over and touches it and picks it up automatically
[Note] Box drop mode is still maintained in special boss and team mode
Greatly adjust the cultivation essence and spirit stones dropped by the high-level demon race
Changed files in this update