Patch 0.9.0.5 - More fixes!

This patch fixes the following:
- Summoned beings should not attack friendly visitors.
- Gets rid of a few crashes. Two related to combat, another to deleting cultures when generating a new world, and one to dismantling buildings.
- Animals being attacked rapidly sometimes got stuck in the die-animation.
- When choosing to attack friendly visitors, they will always become hostile right away.
- A small adjustment to decayed torso, so they don't stick out behind armour.
Sorry about the bugs and many thanks for the bug reporting!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update