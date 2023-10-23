 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 23 October 2023

Patch 0.9.0.5 - More fixes!

Patch 0.9.0.5 - More fixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes the following:

  • Summoned beings should not attack friendly visitors.
  • Gets rid of a few crashes. Two related to combat, another to deleting cultures when generating a new world, and one to dismantling buildings.
  • Animals being attacked rapidly sometimes got stuck in the die-animation.
  • When choosing to attack friendly visitors, they will always become hostile right away.
  • A small adjustment to decayed torso, so they don't stick out behind armour.

Sorry about the bugs and many thanks for the bug reporting!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

