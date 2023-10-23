Patch 0.9.0.5 - More fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12508996 · Last edited 23 October 2023 – 09:13:24 UTC by Wendy

This patch fixes the following:

Summoned beings should not attack friendly visitors.

Gets rid of a few crashes. Two related to combat, another to deleting cultures when generating a new world, and one to dismantling buildings.

Animals being attacked rapidly sometimes got stuck in the die-animation.

When choosing to attack friendly visitors, they will always become hostile right away.

A small adjustment to decayed torso, so they don't stick out behind armour.

Sorry about the bugs and many thanks for the bug reporting!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias