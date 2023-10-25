 Skip to content

Ultimechs update for 25 October 2023

Ultimechs Patch - Reporting Improvements 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12508951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Pilots!

Today, we bring you a small follow-up patch to last month's patch, with the following changes:

  • Made language changes apply to the user reporting menu, without requiring the game to be restarted.
  • Further improved crash reporting.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1657781 Depot 1657781
  • Loading history…
