Ultimechs Patch - Reporting Improvements 2

Hi Pilots!
Today, we bring you a small follow-up patch to last month's patch, with the following changes:
- Made language changes apply to the user reporting menu, without requiring the game to be restarted.
- Further improved crash reporting.
