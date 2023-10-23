 Skip to content

只猩：酋长争霸 Playtest update for 23 October 2023

10.23补丁

Build 12508948 · Last edited by Wendy

1.游戏设置增加了难度设置，每层难度主角相差15%的血量。如果感觉太困难或太容易导致游戏失去乐趣可以F10->游戏设置->修改难度
2.死亡回溯后，可以按BackSpace跳过上一关的解谜直接去锤上一关的酋长。
3.战斗开始前和战斗结束后自信会自动充满，以方便练习自定义武技。
4.调整了可交互物体的图形描边显示。
5.解谜玩法调整了手柄输入，使左摇杆也支持移动。即左摇杆和十字键都支持移动。

