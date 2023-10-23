The Mac hotfix has now gone live - Mac users can now update TerraTech to the latest version.
TerraTech update for 23 October 2023
Mac fix now live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
- Loading history…
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
- Loading history…
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update