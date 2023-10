Share · View all patches · Build 12508847 · Last edited 23 October 2023 – 10:09:44 UTC by Wendy

Removed blurring effect caused by sunstroke.

Reduced the heat effect for better vision.

Take more time to give yourself burns and heatstroke.

Option to enable/disable tutorials (this option will give you more tutorials in future updates).

Increased viewing range of textures.

Improved some textures.

Rusty Ships that could not be accessed, can now be entered.