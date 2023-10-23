 Skip to content

Ninnin update for 23 October 2023

Bug Fix

  • Clown health bug fix
  • Fixed scene transition bug
  • Adjusted so that the enemy-thrown grenade explodes upon hitting the caltrop

Sound Addition

  • Background music for part 3 has been added
  • The roar of the lion summoned by Joker has been added

