Bug Fix
- Clown health bug fix
- Fixed scene transition bug
- Adjusted so that the enemy-thrown grenade explodes upon hitting the caltrop
Sound Addition
- Background music for part 3 has been added
- The roar of the lion summoned by Joker has been added
