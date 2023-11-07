- Deactivated the Halloween Lobby
- Changes some Things in the Level: Electrical Station
- Some small changes for the Tape Collected Gamemode
- The Monster in Level Lights Out is now slower and can spawn somewhere else
- Loading Time Improvements
- Menu Changes + Added new Menu Backgrounds
- Lobby Changes
Backrooms: Realm of Shadows update for 7 November 2023
Patch 2.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
