 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms: Realm of Shadows update for 7 November 2023

Patch 2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12508631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Deactivated the Halloween Lobby
  • Changes some Things in the Level: Electrical Station
  • Some small changes for the Tape Collected Gamemode
  • The Monster in Level Lights Out is now slower and can spawn somewhere else
  • Loading Time Improvements
  • Menu Changes + Added new Menu Backgrounds
  • Lobby Changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2327481 Depot 2327481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link