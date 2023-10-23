Version 2.114 Update Notice

#Fixed issue where the [Promote/Demote] button disappeared in the Guild management menu for some Guild Leaders

#Fixed issue where players were unable to join Darknest Rallies after tapping on Darknest Rally messages in the Guild Chat

#GEMerous Spooktacular Event:

Claim 200,000 Linked Gems for free in the Bargain Store & enjoy bargains at just 100 Gems each!

in the Bargain Store & enjoy bargains at just 100 Gems each! Collect Creepy Candies and upgrade the Ghastly Ghoul to get loads of Linked Gems!

Super Gem Time

Guild Leaders can send all guildmates Magical Gem Gifts (grants up to 100,000 Linked Gems)!

Hunt down various Monsters to get Equipment Materials!

Take on Petite Devil's Limited Challenge!

A mystery event will also randomly appear!

(Check the Events Board for event timings and details)

#Gem Update:

There will be two kinds of Gems: Giftable Gems (marked with sparkles) and Linked Gems.

All Gems owned and obtained from chests (excluding Guild Gifts) prior to the update will become Giftable Gems.

After the update, Giftable Gems can be obtained from making purchases in the in-game Mall, and the jackpots from the Labyrinth, Labyrinth Challenge, Kingdom Tycoon, and Tycoon Challenge. Gems obtained through all other means will be Linked Gems.

Both types of Gems will serve the same purpose as Gems did before, the only difference being that only Giftable Gems can be used to send gifts to your fellow Guild members via the Gift Shop: Gem Gifts.

Familiar Support Skill [Stroke of Fortune]: Increased the number of Gems obtained from this skill

Auto-Join Darknest Rally optimizations: