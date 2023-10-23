Halloween Holiday in Elinor

The final week of the month has arrived, which means it's time for the Observatory season and spooky adventures in the ghostly Elinor!

The spooky season of Halloween has begun! Elinorians of level 5 and above can receive the quest "Very strange things" from the town cryptographers. After completing it, it will be time for "Dark Secrets of the Past" and "Breaking the Shackles", if these quests were not completed in previous years.

In the town, you will meet the Headless Warrior or the Headless Knight, who will reveal the secret of growing a giant pumpkin with various gifts and give you daily tasks to search for pumpkins. As a reward, you will receive pumpkin ammunition for achieving "Pumpkin mayhem".

Those who haven't done it before, can visit the Headman or the elder of the town and, by completing the quest "The Halloween Gift", receive a certificate to change the appearance of the city forge or workshop.

Guests of Ghostly Elinor can remember or learn how to grow ripe apples and receive silver and gold Halloween coins. Silver Halloween coins can be exchanged for gold at a rate of 100 to 1, and with gold coins, you can purchase rare items in the Halloween store or a thematic appearance for your armor in the Wardrobe.

You can obtain ingredients for holiday sweets from monsters in Ghostly Elinor, but remember that the Ghostly Skeleton rewards players at levels 5-10, the Walking Dead at levels 11-15, the Shadow Guardian at levels 16-20, and the Slayer of souls at level 21 and above. The Risen Necromancer in the ghostly Coliseum and the Sectarian will share their supplies with anyone who can defeat them in an honest battle.

New achievements have been added to the festive events:

"Trick or treat" — for making sweet apples VII;

"Apple Exchange" — for receiving a reward from sweet apples VII;

"Rich Gardener" — for receiving a reward from a grown giant pumpkin;

"Barmbrack's admirer" — for breaking barmbrack.

And of course, there's the "Halloween Technomage Competition" ranking! Points from various actions during the spooky holiday count towards it: victories over opponents in the ghostly Elinor Coliseum, creating apple seeds, making sweet apples and exchanging them for coins, growing and exchanging pumpkins for gifts, and breaking barmbrack. Achieving prize places before the end of the ranking, which will take place on October 30th during technical maintenance, will earn you prize tokens.

You can visit Ghostly Elinor until the end of November 1st, use cauldrons and make barmbracks. Growing sweet apples and spending Halloween coins is available until November 5th included.

Already on Wednesday, the Dark Vaults will call brave warriors to free imprisoned souls.

And don't forget, until the end of the week, battles with enemies and monsters await you on the snowy Observatory grounds. The Hermit Stargazer will help you stock up on ammunition and gladly accept the gold lenses you find in the Observatory, in exchange for various useful items. More details about the Observatory can be found on the infoportal.

Wishing you a spooky holiday!