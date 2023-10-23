- Fix the issue where some player versions remain in version 1.0.0;
- Add voice and sound effects when Get frisky;
- Optimize the prompts for keys in the Raina event 6;
Workplace Fantasy update for 23 October 2023
Update:Ver1.0.07
