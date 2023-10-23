 Skip to content

Workplace Fantasy update for 23 October 2023

Update:Ver1.0.07

  1. Fix the issue where some player versions remain in version 1.0.0;
  2. Add voice and sound effects when Get frisky;
  3. Optimize the prompts for keys in the Raina event 6;

