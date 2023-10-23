Gars&Glory Cup: Final Results



At long last, here is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! The past week has seen you courageously fight some of the biggest and scariest underwater monsters, all to prove yourself worthy of the Gar-catching championship title in a heated competition with some of the best angling folk of Fishing Planet!

Now, the Final Round of the Tournament is over, and it is time to announce our Top-10 finalists, headed by the Three Glorious Winners of Gars&Glory Cup!

Which one are you?

1 FU_Fry

2 TNT_InMaTe21

3 FU_James

4 wikkisyah

5 PicanTeam_Uzzi-67

6 FU_Twilight

7 qyjan11

8 col-tavo

9 GamingHarry

10 Lucatoni76