Fishing Planet update for 23 October 2023

Gars&Glory Cup: Final Results

At long last, here is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! The past week has seen you courageously fight some of the biggest and scariest underwater monsters, all to prove yourself worthy of the Gar-catching championship title in a heated competition with some of the best angling folk of Fishing Planet!
Now, the Final Round of the Tournament is over, and it is time to announce our Top-10 finalists, headed by the Three Glorious Winners of Gars&Glory Cup!
Which one are you?

1 FU_Fry
2 TNT_InMaTe21
3 FU_James
4 wikkisyah
5 PicanTeam_Uzzi-67
6 FU_Twilight
7 qyjan11
8 col-tavo
9 GamingHarry
10 Lucatoni76

