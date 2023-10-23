 Skip to content

Lonely Turret 2 update for 23 October 2023

1.0.2.1 Quick GUI Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.2 had the unintended side effect of... uh... the entire pause menu being broken. It should be fixed now, sorry about that.

