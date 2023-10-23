Update 1.0.2 had the unintended side effect of... uh... the entire pause menu being broken. It should be fixed now, sorry about that.
Lonely Turret 2 update for 23 October 2023
1.0.2.1 Quick GUI Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2529461 Depot 2529461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update