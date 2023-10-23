Minor update patches

·Added debug test console, press <' > key to open
·Added the function of entering cmd event commands directly from the console
·Change the subskill display and upgrade rules for tag to sub
-
About cloud archiving
The game itself does not have any code for cloud saves and is fully managed by Steam
-
About the game suddenly not starting
- Mostly appear in players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after normal startup
- It may be because the antivirus software deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion board, or directly join QQ to contact me
Changed files in this update