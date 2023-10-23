 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Folk Hero update for 23 October 2023

Update 23.10.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12508271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.3

Fixed:

Potions were not picked up from the chest and caused a black screen when switching between locations

Исправлено:

Зелья не подбирались из сундука и вызывали чёрный экран при переходах между локациями

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2342151 Depot 2342151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link