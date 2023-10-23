 Skip to content

Lonely Turret 2 update for 23 October 2023

1.0.2 Upgrade Countdown, Tutorial Changes, Small Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12508262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The GUI has received a new "Next Upgrade" countdown, and the level 1 tutorial goes into more detail. In addition, a minor texture issue with the second boss for level 1 has been resolved. Level 1 had to have some maintenance done after some trouble, and while I fixed everything I could think of there might still be bugs, so be sure to let me know of any issues you come across.

