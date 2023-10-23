 Skip to content

Territory update for 23 October 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.122 Fix and Improve

Territory – Alpha 5.122 Fix and Improve

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Pickup animation when collecting dynamic spawned resources and world loot

Fixed

  • Small pine trees LOD not changing fast enough
  • Old Rusty car no loot on spawn
  • Resource spawns and spawned harvestable vehicles now align properly to landscape rotation
  • Dropped items now align properly to landscape rotation

Changed

  • Set one consistent main menu theme song
  • Increased all projectile ammunition velocity

