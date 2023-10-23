Territory – Alpha 5.122 Fix and Improve

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Added
- Pickup animation when collecting dynamic spawned resources and world loot
Fixed
- Small pine trees LOD not changing fast enough
- Old Rusty car no loot on spawn
- Resource spawns and spawned harvestable vehicles now align properly to landscape rotation
- Dropped items now align properly to landscape rotation
Changed
- Set one consistent main menu theme song
- Increased all projectile ammunition velocity
