The Forgotten Village of Gondomayit update for 23 October 2023

Game Update 03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Guys, Thank you for interesting our game.
we have more updated the Game. with following list below:
1. Fixed bug
2. Add more content interactive
3. Change some point on the game.
Thank you so much.

