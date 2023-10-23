Roguenarok 0.2.0v Super Major Update

Hi, everyone! It's me again, Sheb. How are you all doing? I hope you are all fine and good. For 2 weeks I've been working on something with Roguenarok that I am really excited on announcing right now.
But before that, I want to Thank You All for all of the support that you've given me. It keeps me moving forward and I am forever very grateful to all of you.
Now, let's dive in to the patch notes:
Patch Notes
New
-
[New] All maps have been reworked from the environment, to the enemy flow, and to the addition of Turrets
-
-
[New] Turrets! This are your new companion on battling against hordes of alien invaders. You can synergize your item builds with them to make powerful turrets.
-
[New] You can now lock items in the shop. Locked items will not be gone even when you reroll or proceed to continue battle.
-
[New] You can now wield 4 Weapons at a time.
-
[New] Main menu UI elements have been polished.
-
[New] Options menu UI elements have been polished.
-
[New] Battle Map menu UI elements have been polsihed.
-
[New] Selection menu UI elements have been polished.
-
[New & Changed] Gold will no longer drop when an enemy dies, instead it will directly go through your wallet.
-
[New] Added a glow to the character so that it can easily be spotted.
-
[New & Changed] The sound effects of the following have now been changed:
- Enemies dying
- Hitting enemies
- Melee weapon hitting
Fixed and Changed
-
[Changed] Roguenarok will no longer force full screen at start (this can be changed in the Options).
-
[Changed] The range of Axe and the Spear weapon from Iron to Ruby has now been increased.
-
[Changed] Battle names have now been changed:
- Battle 1- The Battle of Verdant
- Battle 2 - The Sanguine Liberation
- Battle 3 - Midnight Marauders
- Battle 4 - The Siege of Azure
- Battle 5 - The Endgame
-
[Changed] Significantly Reduced the Upscaling of all enemies from across all battles.
That's all for the Major Update 0.2.0v! I hope it brings in new and fun experiences for all of you and Cheers! Before this end, I want to give a Very Special Thanks to the following awesome folks:
@MeerPlaysIndie
@Ludokultur
@igeolwen
@vmeezo
@AswhalerGamer
@PenguinSal
@ChaoticFear19
@DeanLofiPlays
@SquidGN
@Rin_Kurano
@BrokensPlayz
@AlexLeoneGames
Thank you all so much and Cheers!
Sheb
Changed files in this update