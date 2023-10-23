Roguenarok 0.2.0v Super Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12507999 · Last edited 23 October 2023 – 07:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi, everyone! It's me again, Sheb. How are you all doing? I hope you are all fine and good. For 2 weeks I've been working on something with Roguenarok that I am really excited on announcing right now.

But before that, I want to Thank You All for all of the support that you've given me. It keeps me moving forward and I am forever very grateful to all of you.

Now, let's dive in to the patch notes:

Patch Notes

New

[New] All maps have been reworked from the environment, to the enemy flow, and to the addition of Turrets



[New] Turrets! This are your new companion on battling against hordes of alien invaders. You can synergize your item builds with them to make powerful turrets.

[New] You can now lock items in the shop. Locked items will not be gone even when you reroll or proceed to continue battle.

[New] You can now wield 4 Weapons at a time.

[New] Main menu UI elements have been polished.

[New] Options menu UI elements have been polished.

[New] Battle Map menu UI elements have been polsihed.

[New] Selection menu UI elements have been polished.

[New & Changed] Gold will no longer drop when an enemy dies, instead it will directly go through your wallet.

[New] Added a glow to the character so that it can easily be spotted.

[New & Changed] The sound effects of the following have now been changed: Enemies dying Hitting enemies Melee weapon hitting



Fixed and Changed

[Changed] Roguenarok will no longer force full screen at start (this can be changed in the Options).

[Changed] The range of Axe and the Spear weapon from Iron to Ruby has now been increased.

[Changed] Battle names have now been changed: Battle 1- The Battle of Verdant Battle 2 - The Sanguine Liberation Battle 3 - Midnight Marauders Battle 4 - The Siege of Azure Battle 5 - The Endgame

[Changed] Significantly Reduced the Upscaling of all enemies from across all battles.

That's all for the Major Update 0.2.0v! I hope it brings in new and fun experiences for all of you and Cheers! Before this end, I want to give a Very Special Thanks to the following awesome folks:

@MeerPlaysIndie

@Ludokultur

@igeolwen

@vmeezo

@AswhalerGamer

@PenguinSal

@ChaoticFear19

@DeanLofiPlays

@SquidGN

@Rin_Kurano

@BrokensPlayz

@AlexLeoneGames

Thank you all so much and Cheers!

Sheb