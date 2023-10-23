 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roguenarok update for 23 October 2023

Roguenarok 0.2.0v Super Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12507999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone! It's me again, Sheb. How are you all doing? I hope you are all fine and good. For 2 weeks I've been working on something with Roguenarok that I am really excited on announcing right now.

But before that, I want to Thank You All for all of the support that you've given me. It keeps me moving forward and I am forever very grateful to all of you.

Now, let's dive in to the patch notes:

Patch Notes

New

  • [New] All maps have been reworked from the environment, to the enemy flow, and to the addition of Turrets

  • [New] Turrets! This are your new companion on battling against hordes of alien invaders. You can synergize your item builds with them to make powerful turrets.

  • [New] You can now lock items in the shop. Locked items will not be gone even when you reroll or proceed to continue battle.

  • [New] You can now wield 4 Weapons at a time.

  • [New] Main menu UI elements have been polished.

  • [New] Options menu UI elements have been polished.

  • [New] Battle Map menu UI elements have been polsihed.

  • [New] Selection menu UI elements have been polished.

  • [New & Changed] Gold will no longer drop when an enemy dies, instead it will directly go through your wallet.

  • [New] Added a glow to the character so that it can easily be spotted.

  • [New & Changed] The sound effects of the following have now been changed:

    • Enemies dying
    • Hitting enemies
    • Melee weapon hitting
Fixed and Changed

  • [Changed] Roguenarok will no longer force full screen at start (this can be changed in the Options).

  • [Changed] The range of Axe and the Spear weapon from Iron to Ruby has now been increased.

  • [Changed] Battle names have now been changed:

    • Battle 1- The Battle of Verdant
    • Battle 2 - The Sanguine Liberation
    • Battle 3 - Midnight Marauders
    • Battle 4 - The Siege of Azure
    • Battle 5 - The Endgame

  • [Changed] Significantly Reduced the Upscaling of all enemies from across all battles.

That's all for the Major Update 0.2.0v! I hope it brings in new and fun experiences for all of you and Cheers! Before this end, I want to give a Very Special Thanks to the following awesome folks:

@MeerPlaysIndie
@Ludokultur
@igeolwen
@vmeezo
@AswhalerGamer
@PenguinSal
@ChaoticFear19
@DeanLofiPlays
@SquidGN
@Rin_Kurano
@BrokensPlayz
@AlexLeoneGames

Thank you all so much and Cheers!
Sheb

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2477781 Depot 2477781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link