We've taken your feedback to heart and made significant enhancements. Say goodbye to pesky typos with massive spelling corrections across all languages. Achievements are now bug-free. Plus, get ready for a fresh look with our new official logo before the game. This is just the beginning - stay tuned for exciting updates to come!
Heroes of Time update for 23 October 2023
Game Update - Enhanced Experience!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
