Heroes of Time update for 23 October 2023

Game Update - Enhanced Experience!

Share · View all patches · Build 12507970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've taken your feedback to heart and made significant enhancements. Say goodbye to pesky typos with massive spelling corrections across all languages. Achievements are now bug-free. Plus, get ready for a fresh look with our new official logo before the game. This is just the beginning - stay tuned for exciting updates to come!

