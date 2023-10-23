Update October 23, 2023

General Game Adjustments:
-
Crystals can now be used to refresh items and characters at numerous in-game facilities.
-
Expanded the Emblem selection with 4 distinct choices.
-
Increased basic HP to improve the survival of low-HP units.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where essence rewards were incorrectly calculated in scenarios of significantly higher Battle Power than the enemies. Adjusted base coin and essence rewards accordingly.
-
Resolved the CD overflow problem in the Electro Mage's skill - Overloaded.
-
Fixed a bug concerning the Seawalker's exclusive equipment, Element Staff, causing self-infliction.
-
Fixed a bug in the Alchemist's skill Elemental Disorder, ensuring it now triggers as intended.
Changed files in this update