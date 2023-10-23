 Skip to content

Legendary Creatures 2 update for 23 October 2023

Update October 23, 2023

Update October 23, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Game Adjustments:

  1. Crystals can now be used to refresh items and characters at numerous in-game facilities.

  2. Expanded the Emblem selection with 4 distinct choices.

  3. Increased basic HP to improve the survival of low-HP units.

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue where essence rewards were incorrectly calculated in scenarios of significantly higher Battle Power than the enemies. Adjusted base coin and essence rewards accordingly.

  2. Resolved the CD overflow problem in the Electro Mage's skill - Overloaded.

  3. Fixed a bug concerning the Seawalker's exclusive equipment, Element Staff, causing self-infliction.

  4. Fixed a bug in the Alchemist's skill Elemental Disorder, ensuring it now triggers as intended.

