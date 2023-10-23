SRPG Studio 1.287 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.287.
New Features:
- The maximum value of a variable can now be specified up to 9999999 (7 digits).
- Added root.getCurrentSession().getMapBoundaryValueExX(Y) to the script method.
- Added custom-terrain.js to the official plugins that plays sound effects set for terrain.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed localization error when maps.json and texttags.json are missing.
- Fixed a bug that prevented certain MP3 files from being played.
- Fixed text import bug in "Narration Message".
- Fixed bug in root.getEventGenerator().itemUse script method.
Changed files in this update