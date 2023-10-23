 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 23 October 2023

SRPG Studio 1.287 Update Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.287.

New Features:

  • The maximum value of a variable can now be specified up to 9999999 (7 digits).
  • Added root.getCurrentSession().getMapBoundaryValueExX(Y) to the script method.
  • Added custom-terrain.js to the official plugins that plays sound effects set for terrain.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed localization error when maps.json and texttags.json are missing.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented certain MP3 files from being played.
  • Fixed text import bug in "Narration Message".
  • Fixed bug in root.getEventGenerator().itemUse script method.

Open link