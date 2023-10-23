 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Sovereigns update for 23 October 2023

Patch 1.6.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12507419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tactical missile launchers now launch their missiles with a small delay of about a quarter second offset by a random amount in between -0.1 and 0.1 seconds for a less uniform look.

This change is mainly aimed to solve the issue of the player able to launch missiles while the game is paused, previously causing all the missiles to be launched simultaneously upon unpausing.

Worry not you can still issue launch commands as previously, only the automated launch sequence been delayed by a bit.

Fixed corvettes not showing up in the mini map.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2211841 Depot 2211841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link