Patch 1.6.8

Tactical missile launchers now launch their missiles with a small delay of about a quarter second offset by a random amount in between -0.1 and 0.1 seconds for a less uniform look.

This change is mainly aimed to solve the issue of the player able to launch missiles while the game is paused, previously causing all the missiles to be launched simultaneously upon unpausing.

Worry not you can still issue launch commands as previously, only the automated launch sequence been delayed by a bit.

Fixed corvettes not showing up in the mini map.