 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

腾起之蛇：现世 update for 23 October 2023

After going out and returning, fix a small optimization to give the big shots a

Share · View all patches · Build 12507416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a ghost sound bug and now it's more reasonable

Added a little hint for the main line

Optimized several unreasonable aspects

Optimized environmental prompts next to several important scenes

Come back and continue fixing bugs!!!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2433461 Depot 2433461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link