Update Notes for Oct 23

Maid in the Manor
- Endings display added to Menu to keep tab on multiple ending achievements which includes a secret ending.
- Final boss's "stop chase and hide instead" behavior in Corridor resolved. Final boss will now hunt the Player relentlessly.
- Countdown to complete tasks before Mr. Hatman returns is reduced to 15 minutes (from 20 minutes) to cut down on waiting time.
- New task counter added to keep tab on the manor if any items or furniture have been moved or disturbed.
My Ex GF Made Me Dinner
- Small amendment to text to differentiate the origin of several overlapping dishes which was overlooked earlier.
- Saved game now has Day indicator from last saved.
