 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Cravings update for 23 October 2023

Update Notes for Oct 23

Share · View all patches · Build 12507409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maid in the Manor

  • Endings display added to Menu to keep tab on multiple ending achievements which includes a secret ending.
  • Final boss's "stop chase and hide instead" behavior in Corridor resolved. Final boss will now hunt the Player relentlessly.
  • Countdown to complete tasks before Mr. Hatman returns is reduced to 15 minutes (from 20 minutes) to cut down on waiting time.
  • New task counter added to keep tab on the manor if any items or furniture have been moved or disturbed.

My Ex GF Made Me Dinner

  • Small amendment to text to differentiate the origin of several overlapping dishes which was overlooked earlier.
  • Saved game now has Day indicator from last saved.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1672561 Depot 1672561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link