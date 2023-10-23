 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unification update for 23 October 2023

Laboratory Cooling Fans

Share · View all patches · Build 12507342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2023.10.22.1

  • added RGB cooling fans to frozen laboratory
  • cooling fans generate a propelling gust that lifts the player and objects
  • cooling fans can be temporarily disabled by attacking
  • added descriptions to the biomes
  • improved slider padding, making it easier to set a slider to 0% or 100%
  • fixed laser blast not hitting point-blank objects
  • fixed inventory swap breaking when swapping a lone item a second time before finishing
  • improved consistency of block destruction
  • fixed some destruction greebles staying pinned on empty blocks, resulting in failed level generation
  • improved category buttons hover behavior and visual contrast
  • improved consistency of scrolling speed
  • converted biome selection to standard button scroll view
  • simplified game completion credits skip button
  • fixed game completion not showing in death reason
  • fixed audio sources becoming unpaused after backing out of the in-menu map
  • fixed upgrades staying selected after completing a run with rebuild enabled
  • fixed grip activating face button highlight in menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1177341 Depot 1177341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link