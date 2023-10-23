2023.10.22.1
- added RGB cooling fans to frozen laboratory
- cooling fans generate a propelling gust that lifts the player and objects
- cooling fans can be temporarily disabled by attacking
- added descriptions to the biomes
- improved slider padding, making it easier to set a slider to 0% or 100%
- fixed laser blast not hitting point-blank objects
- fixed inventory swap breaking when swapping a lone item a second time before finishing
- improved consistency of block destruction
- fixed some destruction greebles staying pinned on empty blocks, resulting in failed level generation
- improved category buttons hover behavior and visual contrast
- improved consistency of scrolling speed
- converted biome selection to standard button scroll view
- simplified game completion credits skip button
- fixed game completion not showing in death reason
- fixed audio sources becoming unpaused after backing out of the in-menu map
- fixed upgrades staying selected after completing a run with rebuild enabled
- fixed grip activating face button highlight in menu
Changed files in this update