Paint Chips update for 23 October 2023

Update v2.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • Added more sliding bookshelves to the Haunted Mansion map
  • Added trap bookshelves to the Haunted Mansion map
  • Added co-op stats to player stat window

Changes

  • The respawn timer in Chippingrounds is now reduced to 0 (instant) when there are 0 lives remaining

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused the chat message notification to become stuck on some maps
  • Made adjustments to team color restrictions for various maps
  • Minor fix to leaderboard sprite collision

