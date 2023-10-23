Update v2.1.1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New Stuff
- Added more sliding bookshelves to the Haunted Mansion map
- Added trap bookshelves to the Haunted Mansion map
- Added co-op stats to player stat window
Changes
- The respawn timer in Chippingrounds is now reduced to 0 (instant) when there are 0 lives remaining
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused the chat message notification to become stuck on some maps
- Made adjustments to team color restrictions for various maps
- Minor fix to leaderboard sprite collision
