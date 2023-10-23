Unexpected Consequences 0.6.0 Update

Unexpected Consequences 0.6.0 is now available. This update adds in the day 9 content, completing chapter 1. In addition to finishing off the chapter 1 content, this version also adds in the ability to customize the dialog background opacity. This new setting defaults to 25% opacity, but can be configured in preferences to 0, 25, 50, 75, or 100%. Finally, this update also corrects some typos.