Unexpected Consequences update for 23 October 2023

Unexpected Consequences 0.6.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12507326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unexpected Consequences 0.6.0 is now available. This update adds in the day 9 content, completing chapter 1. In addition to finishing off the chapter 1 content, this version also adds in the ability to customize the dialog background opacity. This new setting defaults to 25% opacity, but can be configured in preferences to 0, 25, 50, 75, or 100%. Finally, this update also corrects some typos.

