Muse Dash update for 28 October 2023

Happy Halloween! I, I volunteered to be fooled by the little devil!

Build 12507247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Happy Otaku Pack Vol.18] is available now, including 6 new songs. Unlock it to obtain a Halloween illustration~
  • [Rainy Angel - Morimori Atsushi feat. Namahoshichan] is added with the hidden sheet. Press the difficulty button frankly to unlock!
  • 1 new song is added to [MD Plus Project]. Don't forget this "imp" ？
  • The congratulatory illustration to celebrate selling over 10 million copies for the base game on all platforms and a Marija's birthday illustration are added to the leveling-up bonus. Black tech within allows you to feel the temperature of pretty girls when you approach the illustration?! If not, try playing the game until your device heats up (
  • 1 Mid-autumn Festival illustration can be obtained by logging in from Oct 27 to Nov 5 and will be added to the leveling-up bonus later!

