- [Happy Otaku Pack Vol.18] is available now, including 6 new songs. Unlock it to obtain a Halloween illustration~
- [Rainy Angel - Morimori Atsushi feat. Namahoshichan] is added with the hidden sheet. Press the difficulty button frankly to unlock!
- 1 new song is added to [MD Plus Project]. Don't forget this "imp" ？
- The congratulatory illustration to celebrate selling over 10 million copies for the base game on all platforms and a Marija's birthday illustration are added to the leveling-up bonus. Black tech within allows you to feel the temperature of pretty girls when you approach the illustration?! If not, try playing the game until your device heats up (
- 1 Mid-autumn Festival illustration can be obtained by logging in from Oct 27 to Nov 5 and will be added to the leveling-up bonus later!
Muse Dash update for 28 October 2023
Happy Halloween! I, I volunteered to be fooled by the little devil!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
- Loading history…
Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update