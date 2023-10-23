Fixed Demon spawning on player
Fixed Demon jump scare playing when trapped
Time goes to 0 when trap is completed
Added sounds
Multiplayer hide and seek map works (FUCKING HYPE BUT PLAYER LOOKS HILARIOUS)
Behind The Barrier update for 23 October 2023
1.3 Updates
