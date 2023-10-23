 Skip to content

Behind The Barrier update for 23 October 2023

1.3 Updates

Build 12507231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Demon spawning on player
Fixed Demon jump scare playing when trapped
Time goes to 0 when trap is completed
Added sounds
Multiplayer hide and seek map works (FUCKING HYPE BUT PLAYER LOOKS HILARIOUS)
Changed files in this update

