Backpack Hero update for 23 October 2023

Town Testing Hotfix #2

Build 12507204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Stuff:

  • In town you can click a "NPC" pop-up and choose an NPC from a list - no more searching for NPCs in crowded towns!

Changes:

  • Updated translations
  • Reenabled Steamworks for Mod-Support

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issues where you could view the cards of items when viewing a pop-up window
  • Fixed an issue where Tote could take more than 1 carving after a battle
  • Tote's carving interface works more smoothly with the controller
  • You can now stop CR-8 charges with "Y" on the controller
  • Updated moving Pochette's pets with the controller
  • You can now move blessings during reorganization
  • Items that are removed from your Backpack when replaced by a new item you created, now return to their original position if you pick the item back up
  • The mandatory plush cannot be found except in a quest
  • Fixed conversation with the Mayor. He now accepts the Quillswish Plush
  • Redesigned minigames so they work better with the controller and look better too!
  • Fixed a glitch where you could squeeze extra items into the edge of Pouches
  • The Rat Trader now trades loot and curses. If he cannot give you a rarer item, he'll try his best
  • Fixed a glitch where you couldn't leave the event after defeating pochette/satchel/tote
  • Cotton Ball displays itself as conductive
  • Cannot delete structures or tiles when hovering over the build menu
  • The banker has the appropriate portrait set
  • Fixed a crash in the CR8 tutorial
  • Fixed the chest at the end of CR8's tutorial
  • Added in a missing translation for the Greenhouse
  • Fixed an issue when calculating population
  • Fixed an issue with the letter after loading a save
  • Fixed an issue with the Fragile tribe quest. You now start with a pet
  • Fixed an issue with the Archery quest where it said the ending floor twice

