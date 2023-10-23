Town Testing Hotfix #2

New Stuff:
- In town you can click a "NPC" pop-up and choose an NPC from a list - no more searching for NPCs in crowded towns!
Changes:
- Updated translations
- Reenabled Steamworks for Mod-Support
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issues where you could view the cards of items when viewing a pop-up window
- Fixed an issue where Tote could take more than 1 carving after a battle
- Tote's carving interface works more smoothly with the controller
- You can now stop CR-8 charges with "Y" on the controller
- Updated moving Pochette's pets with the controller
- You can now move blessings during reorganization
- Items that are removed from your Backpack when replaced by a new item you created, now return to their original position if you pick the item back up
- The mandatory plush cannot be found except in a quest
- Fixed conversation with the Mayor. He now accepts the Quillswish Plush
- Redesigned minigames so they work better with the controller and look better too!
- Fixed a glitch where you could squeeze extra items into the edge of Pouches
- The Rat Trader now trades loot and curses. If he cannot give you a rarer item, he'll try his best
- Fixed a glitch where you couldn't leave the event after defeating pochette/satchel/tote
- Cotton Ball displays itself as conductive
- Cannot delete structures or tiles when hovering over the build menu
- The banker has the appropriate portrait set
- Fixed a crash in the CR8 tutorial
- Fixed the chest at the end of CR8's tutorial
- Added in a missing translation for the Greenhouse
- Fixed an issue when calculating population
- Fixed an issue with the letter after loading a save
- Fixed an issue with the Fragile tribe quest. You now start with a pet
- Fixed an issue with the Archery quest where it said the ending floor twice
Changed depots in internal branch