- Fixed an issue in Battle Spiral where your spiral was not spinning at all.
- Corrected the formula for Z-Reactor.
- Fixed the ATK speed notation in Battle Upgrade.
- Reduced the unlock cost for Nuke Mode from 1000 to 10. If you have already purchased it, please refund and repurchase.
- Corrected some of the Achievement notations.
Idle Spiral update for 23 October 2023
[v2.2.1 (Hot Fix)]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
