Idle Spiral update for 23 October 2023

[v2.2.1 (Hot Fix)]

Build 12507191

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue in Battle Spiral where your spiral was not spinning at all.
  • Corrected the formula for Z-Reactor.
  • Fixed the ATK speed notation in Battle Upgrade.
  • Reduced the unlock cost for Nuke Mode from 1000 to 10. If you have already purchased it, please refund and repurchase.
  • Corrected some of the Achievement notations.

