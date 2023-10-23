Science Trolls. DR4X Changelog #78 10/22/2023

Hey folks!

Its been a couple weeks. And I have something!

So, I will be adding a new mechanic "powers" for different factions, the first part of that will be giving bandits some unique powers that lean into their themes more and add some depth to the stealth system.

But that stuff isn't in yet. Halloween is coming up and DR4X's soundtrack will be coming out on spotify on that day. And DR4X will be on sale for the Halloween sale starting on the 26th.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/robertmatheson/dr4x-the-original-soundtrack-volume-1

If you are interested you can follow the soundtrack here.

I'll see if i can get the soundtrack onto steam around the same time, but I have some commitments for Halloween eg going trick or treating with the niece and nephew so we will see if I can pull it off.

This update is mostly backend updates, I was trying to optimize things a bit which nesessitated rewriting the healthbar code etc. But I did add some fun bits, like a bunch of new techs for wildlife to sink resources into with fun descriptions.

Changes:

-If you use alt+enter to full screen or window the game, it now notices and 'remembers' that when you switch scenes instead of swapping to whatever you have set in the options menu.

-Updated bog troll model.

-Optimized Textures So now even if all tiles are revealed on a extremely large skirmish mapo you should still be getting 50-60 fps (when nothing else is going on).

-Changed lighting settings a tad, it looks just a bit better now, at least to me.

-Added new toggle to options menu 'Enable Experimental Gameplay" this will alllow me to work on new content while pushing out new updates without forcing people to play with incomplete game systems

-Did optmizations to healthbar code so im not running a ton of getcomponents every frame

-Healthbars no longer removed and re-added over and over again and the 'update healthbar' function can only be called once per (random frame between 1 and 10) per unit.

-Added new tech to saber toothed bear dens that lets wildlife give their saber toothed bears even sharper teeth.

-Added new tech to hell goat dens that lets wildlife give their hell goats even sharper horns

-Added new tech to hell bear lairs that boosts their attacks.

-Trolls that use clubs can now learn how to make slightly better clubs.

-Trolls that use claws can now learn how to stab things better.

-Trollfish can now research Seaweed Camo, which grants them stealth and gives them bonus defense

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where object that handles steam stuff was duplicated upon going to main menu for the rest of your play session (and would duplicate again every time you went back to the main menu, you can see how this ends badly).

-Fixed bug where object that handled saving and loading would also duplicate again and again.

-Fixed some description typos .

Bella is doing okay, she hurt her paw and i had to get her to the vet for that, and then she was on antibiotics for a couple weeks. But she is doing fine.

