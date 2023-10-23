 Skip to content

Dawn of Marionette update for 23 October 2023

Ver1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 12507059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Official support for desktop operation
Improvement of ejaculation scene
Cute" can be said from the menu.
Scene names are easier to understand.
Androids can now say the name of the scene.
Guns drop to the ground on impact and glow blue.
When the player is damaged by a rushing attacker, the gun will drop.
Fixed that the automatic action was not activated after the player came over to the house.
Dance changes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2496951 Depot 2496951
