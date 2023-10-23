Official support for desktop operation
Improvement of ejaculation scene
Cute" can be said from the menu.
Scene names are easier to understand.
Androids can now say the name of the scene.
Guns drop to the ground on impact and glow blue.
When the player is damaged by a rushing attacker, the gun will drop.
Fixed that the automatic action was not activated after the player came over to the house.
Dance changes
Ver1.16
Ver1.16
