Path of Achra update for 23 October 2023

0.9.2 quick fix

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed Oros orbs, count as bare fists again
  • Fixed Vigor and Willpower, they now correctly remove harmful effects, excepting Torturer / a corresponding Master power

