- Fixed Oros orbs, count as bare fists again
- Fixed Vigor and Willpower, they now correctly remove harmful effects, excepting Torturer / a corresponding Master power
Path of Achra update for 23 October 2023
0.9.2 quick fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
