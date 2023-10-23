Build 0.60 - Preparing for full release

Share · View all patches · Build 12506943 · Last edited 23 October 2023 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

0.60 - release

Fixed the positioning of the particles for stages 1 and 2 of the green uber blocks on level 4.

Re-added the particles to the level 1 boss.

Updated orbiting shield pathing code.

The player character can now be moved using wasd.

Enemies like the first planet, the destructor, the dark planet, and the armored planet now cause a game over if the player does not defeat them before they leave the screen.

The massive red blip now properly vanishes if it goes off screen.

Armored planet speed buffed from 0.1 to 0.25

Planet 1’s movement speed has been adjusted across all its stages and moves slower as it takes damage.

Planet 1 starts with more total move speed to compensate.

Fixed an issue where the armored planet would move while it was exploding and could still damage the player.

Fixed the giant asteroids player tracking. It now properly offsets while tracking the player.

Updated the pathing for debris field chunks on level 13 so they don’t weirdly bunch together while trying to find the player.

Nerfed challenge modes levels 1,2,4,5,6 to make them slightly less difficult.

Fixed a crashing issue on challenge mode level 4.

Fixed an issue on challenge mode level 14 the would cause the boss to just vanish.

Fixed an issue with the inverse red block crashing the game if the bomb block is triggered.

Buffed the level 32 boss movement speed from 0.1 to 0.5

Ammo, bomb, and power drops can now be collected by the player bumping into them.

Tilt to fire is now the default for right control stick input.

Tilt to fire options removed from the main menu since it is now the default input for controllers.

The mouse cursor is now hidden during the game while using controller input

The pathing objects for level 26 have been updated to seek the player after a random amount of time and break from their path.

Tutorial text has been updated to show the new control schemes and makes more sense.

Movement on/off option added to the level editor.