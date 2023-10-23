 Skip to content

HERADÔNIA update for 23 October 2023

UPDATE V3.0.0

Build 12506922

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES:

  • DOCUMENT MENU: Now all collected documents can be read at any time.

  • Improved enemy AI

  • New animations

  • Improved storytelling

  • New Scenes

  • New Sound Effects

  • Performance Improvement

