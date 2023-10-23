UPDATE V3.0.0

CHANGES:
DOCUMENT MENU: Now all collected documents can be read at any time.
Improved enemy AI
New animations
Improved storytelling
New Scenes
New Sound Effects
Performance Improvement
Changed files in this update