Patch note 1.3.0

Good evening, Shaper players!

I'm here with a brand-new update, 1.3.0, to add even more content.

Let's get the news rolling!

Features

A new game mode arrives with this update: adventure mode!

Grab your sword and explore 2 new dungeons that will put you to the test.

Adventure mode is a great way to get your feet wet and discover the game's possibilities.

The adventure mode will evolve by the time in addition to the upcoming dungeons themes.

My goal is to create worlds with several dungeons in each of these worlds.

Exactly like a certain game with a plumber who moves around with green pipes and eats mushrooms.

The game now got its own speedrun.com page. Play now and submit your runs!

The speedrun timer has been completely reworked.

The pushable block now got a smoother push animation (0.2 seconds insteand of 0.1)

Huge rework of the input system to make it more flexible and prepare the game to a future update to make the Steam Input API works.

Fixes

Fixed an animation problem on several entities.

What's next?

The latest update has just arrived, but we can already focus on future updates to come.

On the agenda: a brand-new, fully interactive tutorial, the ability to merge 2 rooms together and the addition of Undo/Redo.

I'd also like to add content to the dungeon editor with new entities, decoration and dungeon themes.

All these features take a lot of time to implement, but I'm doing my utmost to improve the game day by day.

Thanks for reading, and see you soon for another update.