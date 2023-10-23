Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.3) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Fixed a potential crash with forced actions.
- Bug Fix: Fixed the hitbox size of the exit south of Jasovil field when the exit is not active.
- Bug Fix: Fixed 3 doors in Reinhelm Citadel not opening properly.
- Bug Fix: When you enter Reinhelm Citadel through the portal warp stone now becomes disabled.
- Bug Fix: Fixed not being able to talk to the innkeeper at Gray Bed Tavern over the desk.
- Bug Fix: Fixed not being able to talk to the innkeeper at Naked Gypsy over the desk.
Changed files in this update