Empire Chronicles update for 23 October 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.3) - Minor Update

Build 12506797

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.3) - Minor Update

  • Bug Fix: Fixed a potential crash with forced actions.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed the hitbox size of the exit south of Jasovil field when the exit is not active.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed 3 doors in Reinhelm Citadel not opening properly.
  • Bug Fix: When you enter Reinhelm Citadel through the portal warp stone now becomes disabled.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed not being able to talk to the innkeeper at Gray Bed Tavern over the desk.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed not being able to talk to the innkeeper at Naked Gypsy over the desk.

