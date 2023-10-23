Mission Update!

Attention, Ninjas! With the 1.10.1 update, we bring to you heaps of juicy missions, an entirely new way of playing Fruit Ninja VR, and a whole rack of divine weapons!

New Missions

Explore our new and improved mission system, uncover all the secrets of Fruitasia, and discover new epic rewards. Make sure you conquer all the challenges to become a true Fruit Ninja Master!

Any Weapon, Any Mode

Ever played classic mode with a crossbow? No? Well now you can!

Weapons are no longer restricted to their original modes. Play around with all the weapons in any game mode to unsheath new possibilities of utilising your ol’ weapons!

New Gear

Get ready to slice and dice in style! Our latest weapon update for Fruit Ninja in VR is here, bringing a dazzling array of cosmetic weapons to elevate your fruit-slicing experience to a whole new level.

General

Does the sky look a little different today? That’s right, the skybox just got an upgrade! Enjoy the new view of the Fruit Ninja world.

Bug fixes