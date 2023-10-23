Mission Update!

1.10.1 Update post
Attention, Ninjas! With the 1.10.1 update, we bring to you heaps of juicy missions, an entirely new way of playing Fruit Ninja VR, and a whole rack of divine weapons!
New Missions
Explore our new and improved mission system, uncover all the secrets of Fruitasia, and discover new epic rewards. Make sure you conquer all the challenges to become a true Fruit Ninja Master!
Any Weapon, Any Mode
Ever played classic mode with a crossbow? No? Well now you can!
Weapons are no longer restricted to their original modes. Play around with all the weapons in any game mode to unsheath new possibilities of utilising your ol’ weapons!
New Gear
Get ready to slice and dice in style! Our latest weapon update for Fruit Ninja in VR is here, bringing a dazzling array of cosmetic weapons to elevate your fruit-slicing experience to a whole new level.
General
Does the sky look a little different today? That’s right, the skybox just got an upgrade! Enjoy the new view of the Fruit Ninja world.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a hand rotation issue with the bow
- Fixed issues with the leaderboard top 50 animation
- Fixed visual issues with environment loading
- Fixed skeet shooting in the archery path
- Fixed golden fruits in the the archery path
Changed files in this update