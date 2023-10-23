 Skip to content

DUBIUM update for 23 October 2023

Early Access Patch Note 1.1.0

Build 12506756

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Frontiers🫡

In this 1.1.0 update, we've released a small patch with some adjustments regarding XP and compensation for our fellow existing frontiers. Be sure to check in the lobby! If you have any other questions or feedback, please leave a comment below or let us know on Discord.

With Love,
Simon

Major Updates Overview 📝
  1. Experience points earned upon mission success have significantly increased.
  • On the game result screen, different mission icons are displayed, and when you hover your mouse over them, you can check the acquired experience points.
    -Please note that coins are not rewarded based on the experience gained.
    Compensation for our existing fellow frontiers has been sent.
  1. Compensation for Existing Users
  • Accounts created before October 23rd, 05:30 AM Pacific Standard Time, will receive compensation of 1,800 stellarleon.
  • If you are an existing user who has not received the compensation, please send a message to the Community Manager on Discord

