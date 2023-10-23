Early Access Patch Note 1.1.0

Hello, Frontiers🫡

In this 1.1.0 update, we've released a small patch with some adjustments regarding XP and compensation for our fellow existing frontiers. Be sure to check in the lobby! If you have any other questions or feedback, please leave a comment below or let us know on Discord.

With Love,

Simon

Experience points earned upon mission success have significantly increased.

On the game result screen, different mission icons are displayed, and when you hover your mouse over them, you can check the acquired experience points.

-Please note that coins are not rewarded based on the experience gained.

Compensation for our existing fellow frontiers has been sent.

Compensation for Existing Users