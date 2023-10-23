 Skip to content

Dead Metal update for 23 October 2023

Level Generation and Party Follow

Dead Metal update for 23 October 2023

Build 12506729

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ive been spending some time trying to figure out how to reduce movement woes between rooms when you have to control all 4 party members in single player. I have two solutions that will hopefully work together to resolve this issue.

-A large portion of level generation was rewritten to cause much much shorter distance between rooms

-You could press X to call your party to you already but now its in much much better working order and (hopefully) less plagued with bugs.

I'm hoping that solves it for now, more changes (like a lot more) will be coming to level generation over time but I think this will resolve my primary issue with levels at the moment.

More changes coming soon and as always thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

