Hello, Stalkers! A minor update 1.00.34 awaits you.



Hello, Stalkers! I bet you're getting tired of my constant updates, aren't you? Nevertheless, I'm pleased to present update 1.00.34 to you.

What's new:

☢️ We've added a pouch specifically for medical injections. It's located on the right, next to the pistol holster. Now, you won't have to search for them in your backpack every time. The pouch can hold two injections.

Improvements and changes:

🔸 Fixed a bug related to loading the reinforced AK-12 magazine.

🔸 On the "Railway Depot" level, the spot where you need to climb over the fence is now highlighted on the PDA. This change was made following instances where players couldn't figure out how to proceed, leading to their disappointment.

🔸 The tutorial has been updated to reflect the new slots.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is always changing, and every trip you make into it presents a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! There's still a lot more to look forward to!