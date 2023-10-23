[Nightly] Update v0.8.4977a

The merge is planned for approximately 48 hours from now!
It is recommended that you make backups of the programs that you want to keep from the public version, as there will be a database wipe when the merge occurs. Thank you for your testing!
Changelog
-
Multiplayer rules updated.
-
Fixed crash in metalib.overflow when exploiting the "local network" vulnerability from a router.
-
Fixed crash, what could happen in specific cases, when using the Social Engineering option "Library outdated".
-
Reverted HD images temporarily.
-
Fixed bug that caused a crash when starting the Passive Trace if the player exited the game before the Active Trace finished.
-
Several preparations for the merge.
Changed depots in nightly branch