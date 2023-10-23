 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 23 October 2023

Spell Disk 0.5.2c hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized and fixed issues that occurred with the new elemental outfits (pyromancer outfit & electromancer outfit), where their abilities would be fail to activate after meeting certain conditions.

