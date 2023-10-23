- Optimized and fixed issues that occurred with the new elemental outfits (pyromancer outfit & electromancer outfit), where their abilities would be fail to activate after meeting certain conditions.
Spell Disk update for 23 October 2023
Spell Disk 0.5.2c hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2292061 Depot 2292061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update