ChangeLog - Version 1.1.4

Implementations:
- Game translation into 6 new languages (Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, French, and German).
- Addition of a health bar for the player's mount.
- Introduction of the game's first achievement: "FrogMan."
- Ability to collect furniture.
- Mouse sensitivity settings and the option to invert the mouse in the input settings menu.
- Added a visual outline for destructible rocks in the game.
- Implementation of rusted metal melting.
- Addition of a configurable suicide key in the input settings.
- Complete overhaul of the structure and animal saving system.
Corrections:
- Fixed the texture of the "Skeleton King's Helm."
- Pigs now flee properly when attacked.
- Eliminated invisible collisions around the island.
- Resolved the issue of enemy rafts duplicating in the sea.
- The ocean is now visible on the map.
- Adjusted the respawn time of barrels to 5 seconds.
- Corrected the issue where buffalo's attack hit wolves from a distance.
- Cows now move after being tamed.
- Tamed animals are no longer lost when the character dies.
- Rafts now move as expected.
We appreciate all players for their continuous feedback and support. We hope these updates enhance your gaming experience. Have fun exploring the world!
