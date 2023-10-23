 Skip to content

The Voice from the Well: The Velessar Saga Demo update for 23 October 2023

Updated interface and other small issues fixed

Build 12506639

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the interface to make the menu buttons light gray instead of gold for a more seamless and immersive experience. A few minor fixes throughout.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2294001 Depot 2294001
  • Loading history…
