Warlordocracy Early v9.6

Fixed a couple AI issues when closing in to attack and changing targets. Added new script commands and booleans, improved some voice sounds, but mostly working on Chapter 2 dialogue. New alpha will be on Patreon soon: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Video:



Complete list of changes:

-Fixed minor AI bug when changing targets during combat.

-Fixed major bug when two mobiles were closing in to attack each other and then moving one tile in the wrong direction.

-New script command "objPhased" temporarily phases an object out of existence until map change (save all stats).

-New script command "partyPhased" temporarily phases out entire party except currently-selected object.

-New script boolean "if_partyWeapons" to test if anyone in the party has weapon (ignore "hidden" type).

-New script boolean "if_objPhased" to test whether object is currently phased out.

-New script boolean "if_editorMode" to test if editor mode is enabled.

-If "PickParty" command is used without a number, it picks a random party member.

-Butterflies, birds, etc. now use phase command at night (not blank sprites).

-Improved voice sounds for party members and main characters, added new ones.

-AI script updates: no more bird sounds at night, bats phase out in day time.

-Lots of Chapter 2 progress (alpha on Patreon).