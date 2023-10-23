 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 23 October 2023

Warlordocracy Early v9.6

23 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a couple AI issues when closing in to attack and changing targets. Added new script commands and booleans, improved some voice sounds, but mostly working on Chapter 2 dialogue. New alpha will be on Patreon soon: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Video:

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed minor AI bug when changing targets during combat.
-Fixed major bug when two mobiles were closing in to attack each other and then moving one tile in the wrong direction.
-New script command "objPhased" temporarily phases an object out of existence until map change (save all stats).
-New script command "partyPhased" temporarily phases out entire party except currently-selected object.
-New script boolean "if_partyWeapons" to test if anyone in the party has weapon (ignore "hidden" type).
-New script boolean "if_objPhased" to test whether object is currently phased out.
-New script boolean "if_editorMode" to test if editor mode is enabled.
-If "PickParty" command is used without a number, it picks a random party member.
-Butterflies, birds, etc. now use phase command at night (not blank sprites).
-Improved voice sounds for party members and main characters, added new ones.
-AI script updates: no more bird sounds at night, bats phase out in day time.
-Lots of Chapter 2 progress (alpha on Patreon).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1748161 Depot 1748161
