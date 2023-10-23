Patch notes 23/10/2023 02:49 - Autocompletion with context

Changed: autocomplete improvements. Now autocomplete is different depending on context.

Changed: sudo su prompt when waiting for password

Changed (technical): some performance optimizations and improvements on commands execution.

Added: few more ambient music

Autocompletion with context:

What does it mean?

It means that depending on the command the autocompletion will work differently:

autocomplete files and folders nested paths (that worked before) - example commands: ls, cat, rm, exif. Now it will work with all commands that take files as parameter, so you don't have to be in the same folder.

autocompletion for IPs that you used or discovered with whois/networkAnalyzer - example commands: ssh, ssh-crack, ssh-fuzzer

autocompletion for usernames discovered with ssh-fuzzer: ssh, ssh-crack

autocompletion for passwords discovered with ssh-crack: ssh

autocompletion for hashes: hashmate, evilrm, mimidogz

also the autocompletion will work for filenames for scp upload (local files) and scp download (host files)

The IP, usernames, passwords and hashes autocompletion works across terminals (e.g. if you used it in one terminal, you can autocomplete in another).

However, this data is not saved and so autocompletion storage reset everytime you load a game. If you want to store it, you can use notes.

Check out this short video how it works with networkAnalyzer, ssh-fuzzer, ssh-crack and ssh :)

